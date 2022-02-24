Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

Renasant stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 150,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Renasant by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 93,811 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

