Renault (RNLSY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS: RNLSY) in the last few weeks:

2/21/2022 – Renault was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Renault is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Renault was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2022 – Renault was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Shares of Renault stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. Renault SA has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.