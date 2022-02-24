Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.09

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.09 and last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

RNSHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($59.84) to GBX 4,600 ($62.56) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renishaw presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,122.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

