Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Earnings Results

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

RCII stock traded down $5.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,788,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,241. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCII. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after buying an additional 173,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after buying an additional 79,661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 463.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 63,904 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

