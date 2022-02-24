Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Gap Down to $34.76

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.76, but opened at $23.19. Rent-A-Center shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 14,115 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth $91,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

