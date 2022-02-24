Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.210-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.46 million.
A number of brokerages recently commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.63.
RGEN opened at $174.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.71. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Repligen by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
About Repligen (Get Rating)
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repligen (RGEN)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.