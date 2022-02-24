Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.47

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.47 and last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REPL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a current ratio of 26.71. The stock has a market cap of $749.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,208 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,191,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,038,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,915,000 after purchasing an additional 48,263 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,075,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 68,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.