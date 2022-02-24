Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Major Shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Purchases 259,085 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 259,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of Republic Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99.

Republic Services stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.47. 1,532,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

