Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Deere & Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Deere & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2022 earnings at $22.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.82 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $337.52 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.26. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

