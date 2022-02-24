Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Equity Residential’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Equity Residential in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

EQR stock opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

