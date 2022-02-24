Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Macy’s, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

M has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

M stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

