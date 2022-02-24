Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $660.00 to $670.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $625.00 to $645.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $615.00 to $643.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $660.00 to $670.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $615.00 to $630.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $585.00 to $605.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $600.00 to $610.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $620.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $600.00.

2/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $530.00 to $510.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $585.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $615.00 to $650.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm's price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with "digital digestion" happening coming out of the pandemic.

1/5/2022 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $62.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $539.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,010,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $518.41 and its 200 day moving average is $495.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after buying an additional 138,959 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

