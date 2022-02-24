Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pernod Ricard (RI)

Pernod Ricard (EPA: RI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/16/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €196.00 ($222.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/15/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €240.00 ($272.73) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/11/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €266.00 ($302.27) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/11/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €255.00 ($289.77) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/11/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €235.00 ($267.05) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/10/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €241.00 ($273.86) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/10/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €220.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/10/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €179.00 ($203.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/10/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €240.00 ($272.73) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/10/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €196.00 ($222.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/10/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €250.00 ($284.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/26/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €250.00 ($284.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/20/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €202.00 ($229.55) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/18/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €256.00 ($290.91) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/11/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €215.00 ($244.32) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/10/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €196.00 ($222.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/10/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €220.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/6/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €204.00 ($231.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/5/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €243.00 ($276.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/4/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €250.00 ($284.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/4/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €235.00 ($267.05) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/4/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €215.00 ($244.32) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/4/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €196.00 ($222.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/4/2022 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €200.00 ($227.27) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/29/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €200.00 ($227.27) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

RI opened at €194.75 ($221.31) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €200.34 and its 200-day moving average is €196.81. Pernod Ricard SA has a one year low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a one year high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.