Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Yamana Gold (AUY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY):

2/23/2022 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Yamana Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Yamana Gold was given a new $5.25 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Yamana Gold was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Yamana Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $560.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$6.75.

2/4/2022 – Yamana Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

2/4/2022 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

1/24/2022 – Yamana Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

1/7/2022 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,314,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 274,932 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

