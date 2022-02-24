Research Analysts Set Expectations for Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $82.78 and a one year high of $118.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,329,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 162,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

