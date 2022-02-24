Research Analysts Set Expectations for Masonite International Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Masonite International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will earn $3.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.78.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

DOOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Shares of DOOR opened at $88.61 on Thursday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $88.56 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Masonite International by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Masonite International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 162,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 86,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

About Masonite International (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.