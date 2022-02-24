Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 24th (GTYH, HGEN, HR, HRIBF, HSNGY, IAG, IDYA, INFN, INTZ, KNSA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 24th:

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is a SaaS company which offers a cloud-based suite of solutions primarily for North American state and local governments. GTY Technology Holdings Inc., formerly known as GTY Govtech Inc., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Horiba Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of instruments and systems for industrial applications. Its operating segments include Automotive Test Systems, Process and Environmental Instruments, Semiconductor Instruments, Medical-Diagnostic Instruments and Systems and Scientific Instruments and Systems. The company operates primarily in America, Asia and Oceania, Japan and Europe. Horiba Ltd is engaged in Kyoto, Japan. “

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

