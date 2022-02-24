Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for XPO Logistics (XPO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) recently:

2/11/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $102.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $98.00.

12/30/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE XPO traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.40. 38,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,958. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

Get XPO Logistics Inc alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.