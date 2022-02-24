Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ceridian HCM (NYSE: CDAY):

2/11/2022 – Ceridian HCM was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/10/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $83.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Ceridian HCM is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $92.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Ceridian HCM was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -131.22 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.36 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02.

Get Ceridian HCM Holding Inc alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 516,475 shares of company stock valued at $54,153,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,113,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,398 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 491,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.