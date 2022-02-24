Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.65

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 762174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $928.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Foley bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Angus C. Russell bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,712,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,580,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,082,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,281,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,425,000 after buying an additional 193,929 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,203,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after buying an additional 118,038 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after buying an additional 588,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

