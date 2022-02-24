Reviewing Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) & California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) and California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and California Business Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $721.11 million 4.79 $298.30 million $3.80 11.78 California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Business Bank has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cathay General Bancorp and California Business Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.65%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and California Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 41.37% 12.15% 1.50% California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats California Business Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

California Business Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

