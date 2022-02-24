Reviewing GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) & Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Moxian shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Moxian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GAN and Moxian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million 7.80 -$20.22 million ($0.64) -10.16 Moxian $950,000.00 24.20 $70,000.00 N/A N/A

Moxian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GAN.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GAN and Moxian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67 Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

GAN currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 170.90%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than Moxian.

Volatility and Risk

GAN has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -22.62% -10.41% -9.25% Moxian N/A -149.38% -66.72%

Summary

GAN beats Moxian on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GAN Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Moxian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moxian (BVI), Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

