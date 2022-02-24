Reviewing Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) & Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) and Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Northeast Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.82 $5.36 million $1.50 14.12 Northeast Community Bancorp $57.50 million 3.47 $12.95 million N/A N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.8% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Northeast Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northeast Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.63%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 22.19% 9.90% 0.93% Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services. The company was founded on July 5, 2006 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

