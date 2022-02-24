Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.73. 4,226,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,287. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

