Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.
Shares of RVLV stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.24. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $35.11 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.
In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
