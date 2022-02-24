Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.24. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $35.11 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

