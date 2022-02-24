Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $50.16, but opened at $42.96. Revolve Group shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 13,157 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 39,435.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 209.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,554 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

