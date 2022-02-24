RH (NYSE:RH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $339.66

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $339.66 and last traded at $347.77, with a volume of 5965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $367.27.
RH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $3,304,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $7,983,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of RH by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
