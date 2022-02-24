Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,705,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Ribbon Communications worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,485,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,741,000 after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 285,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 217,173 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 42.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 424,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 853,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $475.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $9.52.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

