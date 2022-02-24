Rigel Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00004248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $6,385.99 and $15.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00042914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.08 or 0.06841263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,697.93 or 0.99718486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00044113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00048863 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

