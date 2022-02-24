Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading Down 10%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) traded down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.65 and last traded at $29.00. 3,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 51,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.87.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

