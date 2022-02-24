Rimini Street (RMNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

RMNI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.38. 2,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,201. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24.

RMNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

In related news, EVP Brian Slepko sold 26,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $179,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $4,936,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,075,398 shares of company stock worth $6,616,820. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 41,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 711.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 67,418 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

