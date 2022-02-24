RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $95,287.00

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $95,287.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00034427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00110199 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.