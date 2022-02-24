Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Market Cap Tops $27.69 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded flat against the US dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00034750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00107745 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

RFUEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.