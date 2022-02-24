Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,200 by UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($73.44) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($71.26) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($76.16) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,196.67 ($70.67).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of LON RIO traded down GBX 101 ($1.37) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,467 ($74.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,969,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,370. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,301.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,076.44. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52). The firm has a market cap of £88.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.42.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.47), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($26,149.93).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.