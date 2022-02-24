Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,100 by Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($71.26) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,196.67 ($70.67).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,528 ($75.18) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,301.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,076.44. The firm has a market cap of £89.52 billion and a PE ratio of 6.52.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.41), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($367.06).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

