Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,850 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,100 ($69.36) to GBX 4,850 ($65.96) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RIO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,723.40.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE RIO traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.31. 410,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,295. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.