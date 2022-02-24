Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 5,100

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,200 ($70.72) to GBX 5,100 ($69.36) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,723.40.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 410,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rio Tinto Group stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,471,792 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 692,799 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.42% of Rio Tinto Group worth $797,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

