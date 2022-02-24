Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 5,400 ($73.44) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,220 ($84.59) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,196.67 ($70.67).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,517 ($75.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,301.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,076.44. The firm has a market cap of £89.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.47), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($26,149.93).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

