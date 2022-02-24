Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Riskified updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE RSKD traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. Riskified has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

