Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RSKD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of RSKD opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Riskified has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $40.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $19,933,000. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

