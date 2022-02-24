Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RSKD. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Get Riskified alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Riskified has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. The business had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riskified (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.