River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Trading Down 3.5%

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 223 ($3.03). 97,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 54,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($3.14).
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 254.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 277.99.
About River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC)
