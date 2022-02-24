River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Trading Down 3.5%

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 223 ($3.03). 97,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 54,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($3.14).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 254.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 277.99.

About River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC)

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

