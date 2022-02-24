RLI (NYSE:RLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $96.45

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $96.45 and last traded at $96.58, with a volume of 2027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Compass Point upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of RLI by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

