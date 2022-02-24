RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Issues Earnings Results

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.33. 1,771,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,882. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 249,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

