RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.82

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 47221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

