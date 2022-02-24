Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Trading Down 0.3%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 64 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 5.85% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

