Robinson (LON:RBN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $94.67

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 94.67 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 81.10 ($1.10). Robinson shares last traded at GBX 81.10 ($1.10), with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £13.29 million and a PE ratio of 811.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.67.
About Robinson (LON:RBN)
See Also
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.