Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $140,516.26 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $6,678,600.00.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.10. 31,675,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,473,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.07. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 131,594.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,228,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.