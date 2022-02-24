Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $41.83 and last traded at $44.14, with a volume of 65613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

Specifically, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,819 shares of company stock valued at $17,155,940.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average is $86.32.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

