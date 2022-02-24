Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $356.89 and last traded at $360.70. Approximately 1,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.98.

RHHVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $422.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.35.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

